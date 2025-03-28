Jana Kramer's unexpected confession about 'Dancing with the Stars'

Jana Kramer, country singer and actress who joined Dancing with the Stars a few years ago, recently opened up about her experience on the show, saying she "hated" it because she felt "insecure."

The 41-year-old actress, who got fourth place on the show back in 2016, teamed up with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko. However, she admitted that it’s actually her least favorite show she’s ever taken part in.

While speaking on her Unmask and Unwhine podcast, Jana shared: “I hated 'Dancing With The Stars' because that was a big insecurity because I don’t know how to dance.

“With ['The Masked Singer'], it’s like, you have a mask on, go have fun.

“I shouldn’t say I hated 'Dancing with the Stars'. It was just a big insecurity. It was my least favourite of the shows.”

Last year, Jana joined The Masked Singer but was actually relieved when she didn’t make it to the finals, recalling how she told her husband Allan Russell, backstage that she was "ready to go home" now.

Jana then shared, “We were about to go get married," adding: “I was like, ‘I’m ready to go home. I did a couple of shows. Cool. I want to go.’"