Jennifer Lopez sparks romance rumours with recent social media engagement

Jennifer Lopez 'appears' to have found the 'one' after becoming legally single

Jennifer Lopez is back in the spotlight these days, apparently doing everything that aligns with one point - she has moved on from Ben Affleck.

The On The Floor hitmaker has recently purchased $21M worth new house, and that too one hour drive away from the Batman star's Brentwood mansion, as reported by Daily Mail.

Now comes an act of the Marry Me actress that has sparked romance rumours after being declared legally single post her divorce from the Gone Girl actor.

The Let's Get Loud crooner took to Instagram to reshare an image of her Kiss of the Spider co-star Tonatiuh and herself captured at the premiere of their musical drama film held in early January at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

The 55-year-old not only did that but also put a heart on the picture raising speculations about the two actors being more than just coworkers.

The snap under discussion showed the two lead stars smiling widely and strolling arm-in-arm at the star-studded event.

The timing of the post is to be noted here as it followed recently released news that the Unstoppable star is 'ready to date again'.

A source exclusively told Daily Mail that the Justice League actor's ex 'wants to be in love again.'