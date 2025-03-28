Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly welcome baby despite 'ending' relation

Megan Fox and her ex, Machine Gun Kelly, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Kelly took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their "little celestial seed" on March 27, 2025.

The singer-rapper shared a heartfelt post, writing, "She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 3/27/25."

He also posted a black-and-white video of himself holding his newborn's hands, set to music he composed with Travis Barker, Big Slim, Truck Norris, No Love For The Middle Child, and Shaan Singh.

Kelly revealed that they composed the score of the birth, adding on his Instagram Story, "born into 432 HZ what an epic journey praise god."

This is Fox and Kelly's first child together. Fox shares three children - Noah, Bodhi, and Journey - with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. Kelly also has a daughter, Casie, with his ex, Emma Cannon.

The news of their baby's arrival comes after the couple announced their pregnancy in November, followed by the revelation that they had ended their relationship.

Fox had shared a photo of herself holding her baby bump, writing, "Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," referencing lyrics from Kelly's song "last november," which addressed their past miscarriage.

The actress has been open about her pregnancy loss, telling Good Morning America in 2023, "I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately … trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’"