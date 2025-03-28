Bill Murray recalls his true feeling for rejecting Clint Eastwood movie

Bill Murray has recently revealed he nearly missed the opportunity to work with legendary actor Clint Eastwood.

The actor, who is currently starring in Riff Raff and The Friend, made this surprising revelation on The Howard Stern Show on March 25.

Reflecting on his biggest work regret, Bill shared that he turned down Clint’s movie even though he notices that all of the sidekicks got great parts in the movie.

The Ghostbusters actor recalled, “Clint said, ‘Would you ever want to do another service comedy?’ Because I just made Stripes, and he had this great idea for an enormous Navy thing.”

Bill disclosed that when Clint asked, he first worried about getting considered into a specific type of movie genre.

“Like, geez, would I become like Abbott and Costello and have to do military movies? And I said, 'Well, God, I guess, maybe I shouldn't,’” said the 74-yar-old.

Therefore, Bill rejected Clint’s movie offer but he could not stop thinking about it.

“It's one of the few regrets I have is that I didn't do it because it was a big-scale thing. I don't know if I'd have gotten a great death scene,” explained the actor.

Bill told Howard, “It was more of a comedy that one. He had access to World War II boats, and he could have, like, made a flotilla and stuff, and there was some cool stuff in it.”

“When I see him, I'm like, 'I'm sorry. I don't know ... but I wish I'd done that Clint, I'm really sorry,” remarked the Aloha actor.

Bill added that Clint “is well over it,” as he called him a “very resilient fellow”.