Jenna Ortega reflects on scary fan interaction after ‘Wednesday’ release

Jenna Ortega has recently recalled scary fan interaction following her Wednesday fame.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actress, who plays Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix show, shared her disturbing experience, saying, “It’s very scary.”

“I’ve been acting since I was nine, so I’ve been doing this for a while, so I’ve had glimpses of that kind of attention in public before,” continued the 22-year-old.

However, the West Side Story actress dished, “I remember, when the show came out, it was during Thanksgiving so I was at home with my family – no makeup, sweats, felt gross and awesome at the same time.”

“I was walking my nephew outside in my parents’ neighbourhood with my dog, and I just remember this woman and her daughter recognising me in the neighbourhood, doing a full screeching stop, spinning around doing a U-turn and trying to get my attention,” mentioned Jenna.

The actress revealed she “was scared because I was with my nephew, so she was yelling at him to ‘get over here’”.

,Jenna noted, “I think he was getting kinda freaked out and I didn’t know what to do.”

The actress stated that was “the first time I’d left my house since the show came out, and I think that’s when I realised, “Oh, it’s like something outrageous is written on my forehead and maybe things aren’t going to be the same’”.

When Stephen asked about enjoying fame and limelight, Jenna reflected, ‘I think I’ve, just now, figured out the balance.”

“I understand it comes with the territory. I’ve seen this level for quite some time now and I think you’ve just gotta stop caring, it doesn’t matter,” she added.