Holly Willoughby shocks fans with bold move against Phillip Schofield :'first time in 21 years'

Holly Willoughby erases Phillip Schofield from 'Dancing on Ice' history as ITV drops show

Holly Willoughby was once the shining star of ITV, fronting two of its biggest shows -This Morning and Dancing on Ice.

However, with ITV confirming that Dancing on ice will not return, Holly finds herself without a show on the channel for the first time in 21 years.

On Thursday Holly took to social media to share a heartfelt post reminiscing about her journey on the show.

However, she noticeably omitted any mention of her former co-host, Phillip Schofield, in both her statement and series of images she posted from over the years.

Holly wrote, 'A huge thank you to @itv, the brilliant team, crew, celebrities and everyone, who has been part of our Dancing on Ice family over the last 19 years.'

For the unversed, ITV confirmed that the show will not be returning to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The show most recently hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern has been put on an indefinite pause due to declining ratings.



