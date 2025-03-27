King Charles picks side in Prince Harry's war with the press

King Charles' youngest son the Duke of Sussex has spent years locked in legal disputes with the press

The monarch made the remark at a Buckingham Palace reception on Wednesday, where he and Queen Camilla hosted 400 media professionals to show their support for the industry.

Despite his youngest son's rocky history with the press, Charles took a different tone, praising the media’s role in strengthening communities.

"You won't always get it right. A free media is one that will and does make mistakes," he said. "But at its best, it is a cornerstone of our democracy."

The event underscored the King and Queen’s long-standing ties to British journalism. Charles has been an Honorary Life Member of the London Press Club since 1978, while Camilla serves as patron of multiple journalism-related charities.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has spent years locked in legal disputes with UK tabloids, most recently settling his case against News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publisher of The Sun, in January.

NGN issued a “full and unequivocal apology” for the “serious intrusion” into his private life and agreed to pay him substantial damages.

This is just one of three major lawsuits the Duke of Sussex has filed against British media outlets. He previously won his case against Mirror Group Newspapers and is currently suing the publisher of the Daily Mail, with a trial set for 2026.