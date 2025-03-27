Zayn Malik makes Liam Payne ‘so proud’ with exciting concert

Zayn Malik flutters fans' hearts with stylish appearance ahead of new concert

Zayn Malik might shock his fans with a surprise in his upcoming concerts following his former bandmate Liam Payne’s tragic death.

After stirring a wave of nostalgia and excitement with his Night Changes performance during his first solo concert in Mexico, the One Direction singer posted a video of himself on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 26, showcasing his excitment ahead of the second day concert.

"Mexico City…excited to see you tomorrow for night 2!!!" he captioned the clip, capturing him making a stylish entrance in an all black outfit featuring a black leather jacket over a shirt, matching pants, and boots.

While wearing his black sunglasses, Zayn, 32, was greeted by photographers and did a fist bump with one of them as he headed inside the place.

Following the "incredible night 1" of the North American leg of the Stairway to the Sky tour, two more shows are scheduled at the same venue, Palacio de los Deportes, for Thursday, March 27, and Friday, March 28.

Zayn’s Night Changes performance on March 25 marked the 10th anniversary of his exit from the boy band, leaving behind Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Payne, who died on October 16, 2024.

His fans couldn’t get enough of that magical moment from the first Mexican show and had flooded the comments section of his social media posts.

In addition to the One Direction hit song rendition, admirers express how proud they are of Zayn for pushing his limits, overcoming his social anxiety, and taking the stage for his fans.

"Liam would be so proud of you [red heart emoji]," wrote one fan, seemingly referring to how Zayn brought back the good old 1D days.

"I’m so proud of you! Congrats babe [crying and red heart emoji] YOU DID IT!!!!" another added with a bandage emoji, noting how Zayn fixed them with his emotional performance.

Zayn Malik Night Changes live performance

"SEE YOU TOMORROW ZAYAYIN MY GOLDEN ROOSTER," a third fan seems excited for the upcoming shows.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan says, "Thank you for performing Night Change."

Notably, it wasn't only an emotional moment for his fans but Zayn himself fight back tears while performing.

"It’s the first time I’ve sung that song in 10 years. Thank you, that was amazing, I almost cried at one point," he told the concertgoers at the end of the show.