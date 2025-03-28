Jennifer Lopez sparks rumours of major move near the Kardashians

Jennifer Lopez up to something with her shift to neighbourhood of Kardashians?

Jennifer Lopez’s latest move has caught the attention of the media as well as her fans.

Recently, news of the On The Floor singer purchasing a new home took the internet by storm

The headlines hinted that the Marry Me actress has finally moved on after her divorce from the Batman star.

Further details regarding her latest spending are emerging.

Daily Mail reported that the $21M worth of property that the Unstoppable star has bought is one hour drive away from her ex’s residence in Brentwood area.

The long distance sparked speculation that the 54-year-old is probably trying to get away from the Justice League alum.

However, the outlet revealed the real reason behind the move to a faraway place.

A source spilled the beans to the outlet that the single mother to twins Max and Emme wanted to get away from the ‘hustle and bustle of the city’.

Refuting any claims that Let’s Get Loud crooner’s decision has anything to do with Good Will Hunting actor. The insider chimed in that she is not jealous of them. She is 'OK with them'.

Rather it is about being in a more relaxed environment in Hidden Hills.

Also, the Hustlers alum found solace knowing that the security is top notch.

The tipster claimed that she won’t have to worry about Max or Emme when they go out to socialize.