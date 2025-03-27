Benny Blanco drops truth bombs about his romance with Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share rare insights into their romantic relationship

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco continue to give major couple goals with every new sighting.

Fans swoon over everything of the power couple, be it the perfect proposal of the music producer or the flawless collaboration between the duo resulting in their recently released album, I Said I Love You First.

However, the 37-year-old shared candidly that the now lovey-dovey duo had begun their relationship on a very bizarre note.

The famed couple made these bombshell claims on their recent appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast On Purpose to promote their joint album.

During their recent interview, Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream co-writer and co-producer honestly confessed that he had thought she hated him.

Right away Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Levin, clarified that it was all in his head.

He further elaborated that he had instantly thought of introducing Justin Bieber’s ex to his ‘good single guy friends’ and set her up with his friend.

Same Old Love co-producer revealed that in the initial days, they were only exchanging ideas of a perfect date with no romantic intention in his mind.

He just wanted her to be in their group of friends.

For the unversed, three singles had been released before the launch of the album: Scared of Loving You, Call Me When You Break Up, and Sunset Blvd.