Joe Rogan addresses Blake Lively’s ongoing legal drama with Justin Baldoni

Joe Rogan has recently addressed the ongoing legal drama between It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively and director and actor Justin Baldoni.

Speaking on latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the host slammed Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds, saying that their lawsuit against Justin “ruined” their reputation.

“They messed it up,” said the 57-year-old about Blake and Ryan.

Joe noted, “Ryan’s trying to get out of it now. He’s trying to get out of the lawsuit. And they’re like, ‘You are a key part of this.’”

The host then weighed in on Justin’s claims about the couple, alleging that the pair were “trying to take over the movie” when working on It Ends With Us.

“The whole thing’s crazy, and he’s suing The New York Times,” declared Joe while talking about Justin’s $200 million case against the publication, which published Blake’s initial lawsuit in December.

The podcast host remarked, “And he’s got a great case going too.”

Fur the unversed, Blake filed a lawsuit, accusing Justin of sexual harassment and of orchestrating a campaign to “destroy” her reputation last year.

Joe also lauded Justin for “countersuing Blake and Ryan, revealing the director is known “as being this really sweet, nice guy”.

Elsewhere on the show, the host called out Hollywood for protesting A-listers as many people in the industry would not sue Ryan and Blake because they “are scared”.

Meanwhile, Joe also praised Justin presenting his side of the story, as he shared the receipts which included a text where Blake allegedly asked him to come into her trailer while breastfeeding to “work out [their] lines”.

However, the Gossip Girl alum alleged in her lawsuit that Justin came into her trailer without her consent.

“You literally have a text exchange back and forth. They just never thought that anybody was going to come out with the receipts,” added Joe.