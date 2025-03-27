Nikki Glaser shocking before-and-after transformation revealed after Ozempic comments

Nikki Glaser to embrace change with plans for cosmetic surgery

Taylor Swift’s superfan Nikki Glaser is not one to be embarrassed by her past; rather she has embraced it with full swing.

The American comedian is currently making headlines for her unabashed support for Ozempic use and for calling plastic surgery a ‘wise investment’.

The 40-year-old made bombshell claims on her recent appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

However, Glaser remained undeterred by the backlash caused by it.

Rather, the Golden Globe host took to Instagram to share photos of her shocking transformation before and after success in her career.

The Not Safe With Nikki Glaser show hostess put up pictures of her first-ever appearance on the show in 2009 alongside snaps from her recent appearance of the long-running show.

Though looking beautiful in both pictures, The Roast of Tom Brady standout appeared in a softer look sporting a simple strapless black dress under a black cardigan, while also wearing knee-high black boots.

In the recent picture, the more confident Glaser appeared more comfortable in her own skin donning mid-thigh metallic silver ruched dress.

The fans went wild seeing the incredible changes in their favourite celeb’s outlook.

The netizens were quick to react.

One social media user commented, “Leg work out. Post it. Immediately. Thank you. I love you.”

Second added, “Aging like FINE WINE.”

Another wrote, “Getting hotter and looking hotter!”