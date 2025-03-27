Chris Brown surprises fans with big announcement on 20th anniversary

Chris Brown unveils MAJOR plans for 20th album anniversary

Chris Brown left fans excited as he announced his stadium tour to celebrate 20 years of his self-titled album.

The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday, March 27th and revealed the big plans.

The Under The Influence hitmaker wrote, “TEAM BREEZY !!!!!TEAM BREEZY!!!TEAM BREEZY!!!!!BREEZY BOWL 20th anniversary TOUR!!!!!!!!!! CELEBRATING 20 years of CB. So excited to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans.”

Brown added, “I CANT WAIT TO SEE ALL YALLS BEAUTIFUL FACES. IMA TAKE YALL THREW THESE ERAS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY GIVE YALL MY HEART AND SOUL.”

According to the details he shared, the tour kicks off in Europe on June 8th in Amsterdam, and makes stops in in Hamburg, Manchester, London, and more, before concluding on July 5th in Paris.

It is soon followed by the North American leg, which starts on July 30th in Miami, with shows in Detroit, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Toronto, Atlanta, and additional cities.

The Superhero singer will also be joined by special guests Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller for the much-awaited tour.

Brown teased show in more cities and dates on his Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Just wanted y’all to know what was up first.”

Brown has previously performed stadium concerts but this tour will be the first ever full stadium tour for him.