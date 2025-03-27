Kensington Palace shares exciting update as Prince William lands in Aberdeen

Prince William's office shared a stunning video of the future King as he arrived in Aberdeen on Thursday, March 27.
The video, shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales official Instagram, showing William stepping off the pIane.
The Prince of Wales has launched a new employment initiatives. The Royal Foundation’s Homewards programme has begun to deliver homes and job opportunities in the city.
During his time in the city, the Prince will also mark the launch of a new Homewards Activator partnership which will deliver employment pathways for people across all six Homewards locations.
He will undertake three visits, including seeing the first homes to be delivered by the organisation.
