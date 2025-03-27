Jennifer Lopez vows to get back at Ben Affleck after his latest interview

Jennifer Lopez has recently decided to spill the tea about her divorce from Ben Affleck in a tell-all memoir.

The singer expressed her anger after Argo actor explained why he divorced Marry Me star in a latest interview with GQ magazine.

Sharing the real reason behind their split, Ben believed that he and Lopez were two different people with two different opinions on being a celebrity.

“There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them,” explained the Air actor.

Ben declared that his “temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private” than Lopez.

After Ben’s comments, the source close to Lopez told Hollywood insider that the singer already called the print piece “tone-deaf and self-serving”.

The new Ben’s interview did not fare well as one source close to Lopez noted that the actor “is using her name and their story for press once again”.

“She’s had it. He needs to be careful or she’ll reveal everything and we mean everything,” explained an insider.

Lopez, for her part, shared her version of their breakup story last year in her documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

The singer and actress’ friends stated, “Lopez carried that relationship — and the doc was her truth.”

Some of Lopez friends “have been howling with laughter” at Ben’s claim that he “is the private one,” per insider.

Another confidante mentioned, “Ben is saying he’s private while posing on the COVER of a magazine… Make it sense.”

Lopez’s pal reflected, “If he’s so private, why is he talking about it at all? He knew what he was doing. He wanted his version out there.”

Although Ben said that he’s nothing but respect for Lopez, multiple source close to Lopez shared that the Maid in Manhattan actress “isn't buying it and is prepared to defend her name by exposing the truth”.

“If he thinks she’s going to let him rewrite the ending, he’s wrong… She’s got the receipts — and she’s not afraid to use them,” advised a source.