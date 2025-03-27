Ben Affleck appears relieved as Jennifer Lopez moves on

Ben Affleck appears all smiles in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez's decision to move on in life has brought a smile to her ex-husband Ben Affleck's face.

The 52-year-old has given relaxed vibes during his latest outing after Jennifer Lopez embarked on a new journey out of their marital home.

Over the past few weeks there seemed to have been tension arising due to growing closeness between the Batman star and the Elektra actress.

However, just a few days back the On The Floor singer’s new spending gave the impression that the Marry Me actress has finally let go of the Gone Girl alum.

The Good Will Hunting star emerges, as per Daily Mail, all smiles as apparently he has no strings attached now.

The outlet reported that Jennifer Garner’s ex was seen in Los Angeles Tuesday beaming widely.

The Argo actor parked his car and headed to meet his coworkers holding a soft drink can in his hand.

Matt Damon’s close friend donned a gray, jacquard cardigan over a light-colored button-down shirt. He wore suede boots.

A huge difference from his signature weary, irritated look in the paparazzi photos, the Justice League actor was pictured smiling while talking to other people.

For the unversed, the recent appearance of the A-list star came at the heels of the news that the American popstar has bought herself a new home worth $18M.