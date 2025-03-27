Michael Caine reflects on close connection with Vin Diesel: ‘Vin’s special’

Michael Caine on his close bond with Vin Diesel

Michael Caine opened up about his long-time friendship with Vin Diesel in his new memoir Don't Look Back, You'll Trip Over.

“Vin’s special. I love Vin," he wrote about the Fast and Furious star.

Considering Fast X actor his family, the two-time Oscar-winner recalled the time he first met Diesel.

"We first met at a dinner party about thirty years ago. I just instinctively greeted him with a hug and announced to the whole room, ‘This is my son!’" he penned.

Unable to explain the instant connection, the Interstellar actor, continued, “Sometimes, you sense a connection. I just liked the guy immediately, he has a big heart.”

Sharing his theory on sudden connection, Caine jot down, "It turned out he was going through some tough times back then, so I think perhaps it made an impression upon him to be embraced and treated with love."

"Anyway, we’ve been great friends ever since."

The 92-year-old artist further shared that he and his wife, Shakira, are "really close" with Diesel’s partner, Paloma Jimenez.

Caine wrote that the four of them have a dinner together whenever Diesel and his partner are in town or "they come over to our flat for a catch-up."

The Dark Knight icon went on to talk about Diesel’s brilliant skills calling him a "real star" and "multi-talented" artist who "really speaks to the younger generation."

Caine and Diesel eventually shared the silverscreen in 2015 for The Last Witch Hunter.