Corey Gamble makes honest confession about Kris Jenner’s beauty at 69

Kris Jenner enjoys romantic date night with her boyfriend of ten years

Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble made an honest confession about his partner’s looks.

The March 27 episode of The Kardashians documented the couple enjoying a romantic wine and charcuterie date night at home.

Corey, 44, complimented Kris, 69, saying, "You look beautiful, but I like you the way you are," as she surprised him with a black wig.

The TV personality took off the wig she brought from her daughter Kim Kardashian’s place, welcoming more admirations from her love interest.

"I like natural," he continued, admitting what he truly felt about her appearance. "Your natural beauty is better than you made-up beauty sometimes— alot of times."

Elsewhere in the recent episode, Kris reflected on her decade-long relationship with her boyfriend.

Offering a rare insight into her love life, the momager openly confessed her love for Corey.

She told the cameras, "Corey is my forever date, and we have the best time together."

"We’ve been together over a decade — never thought I’d say that again — and we just have a lot of fun together," the mother of six added.

Kris and Corey first crossed paths in August 2014, following which they were spotted together several times and have been dating ever since.