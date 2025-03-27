Jessica Chastain reveals her least favorite fashion trends

Jessica Chastain is speaking her mind on fashion trends.

In an interview with Elle Spain, the 48-year-old actress shared her thoughts on what she loves and loathes in fashion.

When asked about her favorite style trend, Chastain said, "I don't really pay attention to fashion trends in that way... If there was a trend that I'd secretly wish would come back, I would just wear it."

She emphasized that she dresses for herself, not for others.

However, Chastain was quick to share her least favorite trends. "I know this is coming back, but the low-rise jeans I hate. And I hate when you see someone's underwear. I think it's so tacky like when it's like a G-string. I think it's horrific," she said.

She also expressed her dislike for shorts that expose too much, adding, "I'm into full-coverage clothing."

Chastain recently celebrated her 48th birthday and shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, thanking fans for their well-wishes.

The actress also gave a glimpse into her beauty routine, sharing a photo of herself and Anne Hathaway wearing face masks on a plane.