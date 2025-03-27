Jessica Alba finds healing and connection in Mexico amid divorce

Jessica Alba is reconnecting with her Mexican heritage and finding solace amid her divorce from Cash Warren.

The 43-year-old actress shared a heartfelt Instagram post documenting her trip to Mexico City with loved ones.

"Forever memories made - feeling connected, satiated and nourished," the Fantastic Four star captioned a photo carousel.

"CDMX might just be my new home away from home." The post featured photos of Alba exploring ancient landmarks, meditating with friends, and indulging in local cuisine.

One poignant slide read, "the woman your ancestors prayed for. They dreamed of you. A woman free enough to speak her truth, soft enough to feel her heart, and powerful enough to break every curse they couldn’t."

The actress also shared a group shot of them meditating in front of the Pyramid of the Sun and the Pyramid of the Moon.

The trip seemed to be a therapeutic escape for Alba, who filed for divorce from Warren in February after 16 years of marriage. "I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote in a statement at the time.

She concluded her post with a nod to healing, sharing a photo with the words "healing wounds as child" and "healing wounds as a grownup" written over a Band-Aid and a "Trip to Mexico" sign.