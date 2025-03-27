Daisy Edgar-Jones reflects on working with Paul Mescal, Glen Powell and others

Daisy Edgar-Jones has recently shared her positive experiences working with male co-stars like Paul Mescal, Glen Powell and Sebastian Stan.

In a new interview with Elle magazine, the Where the Crawdads Sing star praised working with all of her “internet’s boyfriends” in the last few years.

“I have worked with basically all of the internet’s boyfriends, and I’m lucky that every actor I’ve worked with has been incredibly supportive of me being the lead. Glen, Sebastian, Paul, all of them,” said the 26-year-old.

Reflecting on her co-stars’ qualities, Daisy believed that they “are so successful and so loved and so good because they are so generous and really serve the story and are not serving themselves”.

While talking about her Twisters co-star, the actress stated, “Glen was always like, ‘What’s Kate’s journey in this? Let’s find it.’”

“And same with Sebastian. He was so completely invested in Noa’s journey,” remarked Daisy as she discussed about Fresh movie co-star.

Interestingly, the actress also gushes over Normal People co-star Paul who she noted was “like playing tennis with your best friend”

“I’m nervous for the point that it comes to working with someone who might not be so chill with it! Because there’s so much ego that can exist in this industry,” she added.

Meanwhile, Daisy will next be seen in the upcoming movie, On Swift Horses with Jacob Elordi, which will release in theatres on April 25.