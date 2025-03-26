Chappell Roan opens up about her new romance

Chappell Roan offers an inside glimpse into her hilarious relationship deal breakers

Chappell Roan is offering an inside glimpse into her hilarious relationship deal breakers as she goes public with her new romance.

During her recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Tuesday, March 25, the singer of My Kink Is Karma recently confirmed that she’s in a serious relationship.

Opening up about the types of people she avoids, she told host Alex, "Bad breath. Chewing with their mouth open is cray-cray. People who, like, don't tip. That freaks me out. Or if they treat their waiter bad, I will never talk to them the same."

The Pink Pony Club musician shared her unfiltered thoughts on people who "talk about their exes badly or the women in their family badly."

The Grammy-winning pop star recalled at the time, "I don't date men anymore, but that was, like, a common thing. Isn't it crazy? It was, like, talking s--- about their mom, about their sister.”

Although she claimed that she’s scared of the prospect of dating now, Roan surprisingly revealed that she's been seeing someone for six months now.

She confirmed that she’s “very much in love” after meeting her current partner “through a friend.”