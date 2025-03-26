Meghan Markle backs 'powerful' cause in heartfelt announcement

Meghan Markle has once again used her platform to support a cause close to her heart, showcasing her commitment to helping vulnerable mothers.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, recently took to Instagram to highlight the work of the Alliance of Moms, an organisation co-founded by her long time friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen.

For the unversed, the initiative focuses on providing resources and support to pregnant teens and young mothers in the Los Angeles foster care system.

In a serene outdoor snapshot, Meghan is seen sitting barefoot from the non-profit's latest campaign.

Expressing her admiration for the cause, Meghan captioned the post, 'Proudly supporting @allianceofmoms and powerful work they do to support moms and their children.'

The photo, believed to have been taken at her Montecito home, reflects Meghan's ongoing advocacy for maternal and child welfare.

Having supported Zajfen's initiatives in the past, the duchess continues to amplify the mission of Alliance of mom, which has been making a difference in the lives of young mothers for over a decade.