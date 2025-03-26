Gwen Stefani’s ex Gavin Rossdale introduces new family member

Gavin Rossdale warmly welcomed his new family member, Kaya, a black and white pet dog whose breed is not specified.

Taking over to his Instagram on Tuesday, March 25, the Bush frontman introduced his new furry pal, whom he adopted from a shelter home, with three photos and a heartwarming note.

"Please meet KAYA - the latest addition to our family . 10 days ago we got this guy from an east valley shelter," he wrote in the caption, punctuated with a black heart emoji. "What a vibe getting to know each other. The boys are thrilled . We love him . He’s home . [sic]."

In the personal update, the musician also mentioned how excited his sons, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11, are with the rescue dog.

Rossdale shares all three sons with ex-wife Gwen Stefan, from whom he parted ways in 2015 after nearly 12 years of marriage.

In addition to his children’s elation, Xhoana X, girlfriend of the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the rock band, popped up in the comments, saying, "We love him so much! [black heart emoji]."

The social media post featured adorable photos of Kaya, including a snapshot of the black pup standing beside his new owner outside a house.

A black and white image showed the dog resting on a light couch. Meanwhile, the following slide captured the fido looking alert on an outdoor deck.

It is pertinent to note that Kaya’s entry into the family came after Rossdale’s beloved dog, Chewy Mcgregor, passed away in January 2024.