Hugh Grant discovers 'shocking' family connection to THIS co-star

Hugh Grant's 'Love Actually' co-star reveals their 'unexpected' connection

Thomas Brodie-Sangster made a surprising revelation about his Love Actually co-star, Hugh Grant.

The 34-year-old actor, who played the role of Sam in the comedy/romance film, told Hugh that they were distantly related after meeting on the set.

The Heretic star, known for his role as Prime Minister in Love Actually, starred alongside Thomas.

During an exclusive interview with Lorraine in November 2024, The Maze Runner star shared insights from his on-set experience with the 64-year-old actor.

Speaking exclusively, he revealed, “He referred to me as 'little cousin' while filming Love Actually. He’d come and ruffle my hair.”

Reflecting on their relation, Thomas said that the Wonka actor is “uncle of some kind” to him.

The Game of Thrones star previously recalled telling Hugh about their connection, saying, “I said, 'Apparently, you are my uncle or my cousin or something'. Then he kind of remembered my mum and uncle. So, for the rest of the shoot, he went round saying 'Hello cousin'. That felt quite cool.”

Fans couldn’t resist and rushed to social media to express their excitement.

Taking on his X handle, one fan penned, “THOMAS BRODIE-SANGSTER AND HUGH GRANT ARE RELATED?! THEY ARE FAMILY?! OK, THAT EXPLAINS A LOT, ACTUALLY...”

Another chimed in, “Wait Hugh Grant and Thomas Brodie-Sangster are related???? What!”

A third fan shared, “Just found out that Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Hugh Grant are related! This is so huge I can't even say how ridiculously happy I am!”

For the unversed, Thomas is gearing up for his upcoming film Grand Prix of Europe, slated to be released in July.