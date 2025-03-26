Pedro Pascal reacts to his 'incredibly private morning ritual' going viral

'The Last of Us' stars Bella Ramsey alongside Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal’s morning ritual once got so viral that it nearly made him feel violated.

The 49-year-old actor is currently busy promoting the second season of his most-loved show, The Last of Us.

During a promotional interview, Pedro addressed the incident saying that his incredibly private morning ritual that went viral has a lot of context behind.

Host Jimmy Kimmel asked in his show about the Game of Thrones actor's insane coffee order, which was, ‘a venti iced quad espresso with extra ice and six espresso shots’, that made headlines.

While responding over the matter, the Fantastic Four: First Steps actor said, “There’s so much context to why it became six shots of espresso.”

He went on say, “At some point, it became six, and it was an incredibly private morning ritual that I never wanted anyone to know about.”

Kimmel, who was surprised to hear Pascal consuming this amount of caffine, sarcastically said, “This is not even coffee, this is a meth-acchino.”

The Gladiator II star quipped, “You sip it! You sip it, you get… really high, and you answer emails and stuff.”

The Chilean American actor’s The Last of Us season 2 is all set to premiere on HBO on April 13, 2025.