Harry Styles catches up with ‘old friend’ amid career break

One Direction famed Harry Styles is currently on a break and has been keeping a low profile for quite some time.

The 31-year-old made his last work appearance at the 2023 Grammys after the completion of his 'Love On Tour'.

Since then, he has been maintaining a distance from showbiz and taking some time off for himself.

The singer was last spotted running a marathon in Tokyo, where he reached the finish line within a time of three hours and 24 minutes.

Earlier today, the Watermelon Sugar vocalist was again captured outside a café in London while catching up with an old friend.

Styles donned a navy blue coloured track suit along with white pair of sneakers in rare outing.

The Adore You singer sat down for coffee with good pal James Corden. The two were seen having a fun time as they were locked in conversation.

The Late Late Show host can be seen wearing a maroon-coloured hoody with a blue pair of jeans and a cap.

Harry and James share a very good bond and they have often spoken about each other at multiple occasions.

Infact, the English popstar once, in the 46-year-old hosts show, said, “Can I just say, as a friend, I’m so incredibly proud of you for everything you’ve done.”

He further added, “On a personal note, you’ve been a safe space for me always as a friend and I’m selfishly very excited that you’re coming home.”

Corden and Styles were the first ones to reach late singer Liam Payne’s funeral together in Wolverhampton.