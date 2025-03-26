Selena Gomez addresses social media hate and negative comments over weight

Selena Gomez on social media hate and negative comments over weight

Selena Gomez has recently talked about social media hate, revealing women have to face far more negativity than men.

Speaking on the latest episode of On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, the Only Murders in the Building actress shared her two cents on online negativity for women.

“I was also going to point out that women have it much worse,” said the 32-year-old.

Selena told the podcast host, “From my perspective, it’s pretty wild, and I think this isn’t news to anybody, that obviously women have a lot more intense feelings from their appearance to what they’re wearing to everything.”

The Emilia Perez opened up that online criticism affected her decision when it came to dress up for red carpets or special occasions.

“When I get prepared for an event, 90% of the time I’m just like, ‘I just hope I can take the picture and sit down,’” mentioned the singer-turned-actress.

Selena remarked, “It’s the character that gets judged, it’s the way I’m not white enough, I’m not Mexican enough.”

“There’s just so many different things that come up in my face that I can’t help but see, but I fall victim to looking at things, and it really doesn’t add to your life, but it’s just so difficult,” explained the actress.

Selena noted that the “choices of people you date…it’s like nobody cares about those kinds of things with men”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer weighed in on negative comments about her weight.

“My weight’s a big one… Everyone just has something to say and it’s really making me sad and — not even sad cause, I’m not a victim,” she continued.

Selena added, “I just think it’s made me a tad bitter, and I feel really guilty for saying that, but it’s true.”