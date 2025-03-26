Miley Cyrus shuts down dad Billy Ray's 'fake' attempt to reconnect

Miley Cyrus reacts to Billy Ray Cyrus' tribute to her and Noah Cyrus

Miley Cyrus isn’t thrilled about her father’s emotional tribute.

According to the Daily Mail, the pop star feels Billy Ray Cyrus’ recent Instagram post about her and her sister Noah could “overshadow” her major musical comeback.

“Miley doesn’t want the family feud drama overshadowing her music career, especially right now as she gears up for a new era,” an insider claimed.

Billy Ray’s heartfelt post came on March 25, praising both his daughters as they launched new projects.

“You are witnessing in real time what it feels like for a Dad who… has had his ass kicked and his mind blown by not one… but two of his own daughters,” he wrote, tagging Miley, 32, and Noah, 25. “I’m so damn proud of both of you. I’m actually crying as I write this.”

But for the Flowers hitmaker, the post didn’t come across as a father genuinely celebrating his daughters.

“It feels like Billy is making this all about him while Miley has made it quite clear she wants to focus on her music and not have their family drama be part of the conversation,” the Daily Mail source shared.

Tension between the Cyrus family has been brewing for months, especially after Miley and Noah seemingly distanced themselves from their father following his controversial performance at Donald Trump’s inauguration earlier this year.

Their brother Trace even accused Billy Ray of “pushing them all away” and failing to be there for Noah.

Miley, meanwhile, is focused on her career. Her highly anticipated album Something Beautiful drops on May 30, alongside an “accompanying visual film.”

Her younger sister, Noah, recently released her single with Fleet Foxes, Don't Put It All On Me.