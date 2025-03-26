Ben Affleck praises Matt Damon’s smart approach to choosing roles

Ben Affleck shares pal’s Matt Damon method of approaching major roles

Ben Affleck acknowledged his friend Matt Damon’s wise way of choosing which movie to pick and which to drop.

In a new interview, the Justice League actor revealed how his acting career parted from Damon.

"I thought you were going to compare our acting careers, to which I would’ve said, well, Matt learned and knew earlier than I did to really key in on the director as the fundamental basis on which he’s going to make a decision whether to do a movie or not, which was a very wise choice," Affleck told GQ Magazine.

Acknowledging career opportunities depending on different circumstances, he added, "And also he has certainly had opportunities to do movies that like it’s not like I was saying, ‘No, Scorsese, no, Spielberg, I’m not going to be in your movie.’ We’re in situations of our opportunities, and we’re subject to that."

The two-time Oscar winner admitted that if asked, he would’ve take the role in Saving Private Ryan and would have gladly played even a waiter for Martin Scorsese.

The Gone Girl star praised Steven Spielberg as a legendary filmmaker and expressed admiration for Christopher Nolan, saying, "I may go visit Matt on the set [The Odyssey] just to watch Nolan direct. I’m not even kidding at all."

After 1997’s Good Will Hunting won them the Oscar for original screenplay, Damon joined forces with the likes of Steven Spielberg Saving Private Ryan, Anthony Minghella Talented Mr. Ripley, Robert Redford The Legend of Bagger Vance, Steven Soderbergh Ocean’s Eleven and more.

Affleck, on the other hand, leaned into action blockbusters like Armageddon and big studio fare such as Pearl Harbor, Daredevil and more.

Damon is currently filming Nolan‘s film as the lead role opposite to A-list star-studded ensemble cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Tom Holland and more.

Meanwhile, Affleck is also back in action mode in The Accountant 2, slated for release in theatres on April 25.