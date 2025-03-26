Dua Lipa excites fans with Chappell Roan collaboration teaser

Dua Lipa 'teases' collaboration with Chappell Roan

Dua Lipa might have subtly hinted at a potential collaboration with Chappell Roan, or maybe it was just a casual comment.

Either way, some of her fans are now convinced that the Levitating singer has teased a future project with the Best New Artist Grammy winner.

Recently, Lipa, rumoured to be engaged with Masters of the Air star Callum Turner, stirred excitment, sending her fans into a frenzy after sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter).

During her second last concert in Melbourne, the Break My Heart singer and Troye Sivan, who performed his hit Rush with Lipa on the show, handed a flash drive to a fan on one condition: They must leak their song.

Since the audio was finally shared on X after high demands, Lipa, 29, acknowledged her fan, saying "You got the job done [sparkle red heart emoji]," in the caption as she reposted the fan page’s post, featuring the audio of her leaked song Physical remix with Sivan, 29.

Her five words were enough to buzz her fandom, with one supporter noting, "the caption is a reference to chappells song," referring to The Giver, officially released on March 13, 2025.

Roan, 27, debuted her country club song on Saturday Night Live on November 2, 2024, as the musical guest, during which she famously stated, "All you country boys saying you know how to treat a woman right. Well, only a woman knows how to treat a woman right. She gets the job done."

A second fan weighed in, exclaiming, "The chappel roan tease omggg a collab is coming," while a third chimed in, adding, "CHAPPELL ROAN MENTIONED."

Several fans anticipated a possible collab. However, some netizens opposed the insinuation, stating there’s no such thing and that Lipa wasn’t teasing anything.

It is pertinent to note that Lipa and Roan haven't collaborated in the past on any music, but they did appear together in a surprise "Carpool Karaoke" Christmas special on Apple TV+ and Apple Music.