‘Harry Potter’ HBO series taps new actor to play Hagrid

Nick Frost tapped for Hagrid role in HBO's ‘Harry Potter’ series

Harry Potter has found it’s Hagrid for HBO.

HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series is slowly piecing together its cast, and the latest name in the mix is British actor-comedian Nick Frost.

According to Deadline, Frost is close to finalizing a deal to play Rubeus Hagrid, the beloved half-giant and Hogwarts groundskeeper.

If the deal goes through, Frost would join John Lithgow as Professor Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu as Professor Snape—all reportedly set or in negotiations for their roles.

However, HBO is keeping details under wraps, stating, “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

Despite the network’s silence, fans have been buzzing about Frost’s potential casting, fueled by his cryptic March 20 Instagram post, “It’s happening, it’s actually happening.”

Sharp-eyed Potterheads also noticed that he recently followed fellow rumored cast members Lithgow and Essiedu.

Hagrid, famously portrayed by the late Robbie Coltrane in the original films, is known for his kind heart and love for magical creatures.

In the upcoming HBO series, which is set to span a decade, writer-showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director-executive producer Mark Mylod aim to bring a “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling’s books, diving deeper into the wizarding world than ever before.