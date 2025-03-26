Lady Gaga slated to announce list UK shows during Mayhem Ball tour: Source

Lady Gaga on UK Tour

Lady Gaga is going to go around the United Kingdom.

The songstress is gearing up to bring her signature spectacle to the UK, with massive shows set for London and Manchester later this year.

Fans can expect two electrifying nights at London’s O2 Arena, along with a show at Co-op Live in Manchester, as part of her much-anticipated Mayhem Ball Tour.

Gaga’s UK takeover is expected to kick off in late September, with additional dates running into October.

And if history is anything to go by, tickets will be in high demand.

“More dates are pencilled in if the first batch sell out, which obviously they will,” a source shared with The Sun. No surprises there—it's Gaga, after all.

Ticketmaster will be handling ticket sales, with seats expected to go live in the coming days.

This marks the first time the pop icon has played London’s O2 Arena since 2014’s ArtRave: The Artpop Ball Tour. While she had planned a return in 2018 for her Joanne World Tour, chronic pain from fibromyalgia forced her to cancel.

Now, nearly a decade later, she’s performing without limitations.

“The Chromatica Ball was the first time I've performed not in pain. I did it pain-free. I've changed,” Gaga previously shared.

Rediscovering her love for the stage, Gaga is all in for Mayhem Ball.

“She is so proud of the record and wants to celebrate it with this tour,” the source added.