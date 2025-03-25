Prince William's power takes massive toll on Harry

Prince William allegedly dominated his younger brother Prince Harry's life as heir to the British throne.

The Duke of Sussex was aware of the fact that William will eventually take the throne, and he would always serve him as "Spare". It seemingly left a bitter taste in Harry's mouth.

A royal expert has claimed Harry knew that instead of inheriting a kingdom and becoming the sovereign, his role was to support his elder brother William.

Harry himself admitted this in his own book, writing: "I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy."

The Duke went on: "I was summoned to provide back-up, distraction, diversion and if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow."

According to Ingrid Seward, the truth of laying the second fiddle to William throughout his life "seemed to take a massive toll on Harry."

She went on claiming that Harry's emotional problems had been caused by him allowing the "Spare" label to "dominate his life, to the extent that he has now made a career out of it."

The author, according to the DailyMail, claimed: "He [Harry] chooses to be the victim and wreak vengeance on the slights he thought he had suffered; on his family, on the press and through the courts."