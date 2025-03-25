Eva Mendes shares heartbreaking news about her family

Eva Mendes gets emotional ahead of late brother’s birthday

Eva Mendes recently got emotional and penned a heartwarming post in commemoration of her late brother, Carlos Mendez.

Taking to Instagram, the 51-year-old shared a heartfelt message, reflecting on how much she misses her brother as his birthday approaches.

Mendes, who is wife of Ryan Gosling, shared some selfies in which the retired American actress was holding a heart-shaped pebble while standing in a green setting.

Paying tribute, she penned, “My brother would've had a birthday this April 2. He passed almost 9 years ago. Then, less than 2 weeks later I gave birth to our second baby.”

She further added, “When his birthday nears, I start to look for signs that could be him. Of course, this can all be in my head, but I rather not believe that. It's not as beautiful.”

Reflecting on the heart-shaped pebble, the Training Day star wrote, “So, here I am, starting to see hearts everywhere and feeling him a little extra right now. More to come, I'm sure.”

Eva’s younger brother, Carlo Mendez, couldn’t hold back and rushed to the comments section, confessing, “I miss him so much.”

For the unversed, the Hitch actress’ elder brother, Carlos, died of cancer in April 2016.