Emotional Prince Harry 'chose to be victim'

Emotional Prince Harry 'choose to be victim'

Prince Harry, born with a title that sounds like winning the lottery in life, but in reality, it has been a complicated blessing.

The Duke of Sussex faced emotional struggles during his royal life, allegedly due in part to the complex dynamics with his elder brother Prince William, the heir to the British throne.

Ingrid Seward, who spent almost four decades with The Firm, claimed that Harry's emotional problems had been caused by him allowing the "Spare" label to "dominate his life - to the extent that he has now made a career out of it."

As reported by the DailyMail, the 77-year-old renowned journalist witnessed at close quarters "the boys' grow into men, becoming one of the most qualified people to comment on why Harry couldn't be happy in his position within the royal family.

She said: 'He chooses to be the victim and wreak vengeance on the slights he thought he had suffered; on his family, on the press and through the courts.'

The editor of Majesty magazine claimed Harry's account was "completely untrue" but it was instead "how Harry chose to see himself".

According to the expert, Harry would play the fool and get away with childish antics, such as standing behind visitors and pulling funny faces behind their backs to make William laugh when he had to meet them.

"At the age of nine, Harry turned to his brother and declared: 'You're going to be King; it doesn't matter what I do," claimed Seward.

In Spare, Harry claimed that his memory was bad because after his mother's death he 'didn't want to fix it, because memory equalled grief'. Prince William, on the other hand, did well at school and at university.

In "Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants", royal author Tom Quinn claimed that senior courtiers tried to explain to Harry that he was actually much better off than his brother.

They explained to him that it was because William would never be able to escape the full focus of the media, especially when "he became king. But increasingly Harry couldn’t see this," according to the author's source.

When he and Meghan married in May 2018, things seemed to get worse for Harry as he once again felt his "Spare" label was being used against him.

According to royal historian Robert Lacey, Harry was the victim of a certain "cruelty" from the royal family as a result of his role as the heir.

Lacey, in an old interview with GMA, suggested that Harry's unhappiness with his role as the "Spare" only continued to grow stronger over the years, particularly as they grew older and it became increasingly obvious that William - and his wife Kate - were being primed to take over the throne, while the younger sibling was given less attention and status.