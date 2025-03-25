EastEnders star Robin White breathes his last at 73

'EastEnders' star and BBC legend Robin White passes away at 73

EastEnders star and BBC legend Robin White has passed away at the age of 73 after working on a variety of projects.

His death was announced on his website in a statement that read, "Robin White died in March 2025. This site will stay up as a memorial to this remarkable man."

The beloved star, who had been working with the BBC and Radio 2 for an extended period, was remembered by Classical Crescendo following the news of his passing.

Celebrating his recordings that played on Classic FM, they penned, “Renowned conductor and arranger Robin White has passed away at 73. A student of Vernon Handley, White was celebrated for his light-music and outdoor concerts, particularly at National Trust sites. His recordings remain a staple on Classic FM. #RIP #MusicLegend."

The late composer studied conducting and orchestration at Imperial College and the Royal College of Music in London. He went on to excel in several orchestras and performed in various concerts, including pop-classics events at National Trust properties.

Although the cause of his death is still unknown, it is reported that the late legend passed away in March this year.