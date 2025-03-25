What Lisa wishes she told her idol Justin Bieber during their 'quick' meeting

The K-Pop idol admits that she was a Belieber, just like 'everyone... when they were young'

Lisa can’t stop kicking herself over her brief meeting with Justin Bieber.

In an interview with The Guardian on Sunday, March 23, the BLACKPINK star revealed she was too shy to tell the heartthrob pop star how much she admired him.

“I think everyone was a Bieber fan when they were young,” she said. “I met him a few years ago, but just for a quick hi.”

The K-Pop star then revealed her biggest regret: “I didn’t tell him how much I loved him because I’m too shy,” she admitted.

Lisa, who knows every word to Bieber’s hit song Baby, had no problem sharing her admiration for Rihanna when she met her. The K-pop icon called Rihanna’s “Work” her go-to party anthem and recalled telling the singer how much she loved her.

Lisa has been making history in her own right. Earlier this month, she became the first K-pop artist to perform at the Oscars, sharing the stage with Doja Cat and RAYE for a James Bond-themed medley.

Her career is only getting bigger. Lisa just dropped her first solo album, Alter Ego, featuring collaborations with Doja Cat, Rosalía, and Megan Thee Stallion.

She’s also gearing up for her solo Coachella debut before reuniting with BLACKPINK for a summer tour.