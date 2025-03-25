King Charles, Queen Camilla 'hurt' by Meghan Markle's new bombshell

King Charles, Queen Camilla 'hurt' of Meghan Markle's new bombshell

Meghan Markle's latest announcement has allegedly sparked a royal controversy amid King Charles III and Queen Camilla's preparations for their historic foreign trip.

The royal family, already dealing with other significant issues, may face new challenges ahead as the Duchess of Sussex has announced the launch of her brand new podcast 'Confessions of a Female Founder' on April 8.

The Podcast launch is set to clash with a major event for King Charles and Queen Camilla, with the podcast coming right in the middle of their upcoming trip to Italy.

Buckingham Palace has already confirmed that the King and Queen would be heading to both Rome and Ravenna from April 7 to 10.

The historic tour will also see the couple visit the Vatican with a meeting with frail Pope Francis also on the cards due to his improving outlook after he left hospital yesterday.

The royal couple will also celebrate their milestone 20th wedding anniversary in Italy on April 9.

It is not the first time that Meghan and Harry's projects have appeared to clash with major royal events.

In 2022, the trailer for their explosive Netflix documentary was released when the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Boston for the Earthshot Prize.

Back in 2019, Meghan, who was still a working royal at the time, is said to have left Camilla "very upset" after photos of the Duher were released as she gave the landmark speech.

Harry's wife was said to have broken a pledge not to overshadow the Queen's campaign on domestic violence by having the pictures of her private visit to the National Theatre be published the same day.

During their visit to Italy, the royal dignitaries will hold audiences with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the monarch and his wife will attend a black-tie state banquet at the Palazzo Quirinale, hosted by the president.