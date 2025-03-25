Kanye West's 'dominion' over wife Bianca Censori sparks concern

Reports indicate Bianca Censori feels "frightened" and trapped in her marriage to Kanye West, struggling to break free from his control.
Sources claim to Page Six that the rapper dominates her life, hindering her attempts to leave.
Recent shifts have placed Kanye in Japan and Censori in Los Angeles. An insider told the outlet, "Bianca went to another hotel, and someone narced it out. He sent the security guards over and wouldn't leave her alone."
This incident, about a week prior, highlighted Kanye's "aggressive" obsession.
Censori's work is deeply tied to Kanye's projects, including Yeezy, which faced controversy after selling swastika-emblazoned T-shirts.
Tensions flared at the Grammys when Censori wore a revealing mini-dress, fueling speculation about Kanye's influence. His own words, "I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S**T," further suggest his control.
Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is reportedly preparing to seek sole custody of their four children following Kanye's release of a song featuring their daughter, North, alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Gwyneth Paltrow throws subtle shade at Meghan Markle
Pedro Pascal sparks dating rumours with Jennifer Aniston after the duo were spotted on dinner date
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive good news from UK amid legal troubles
Cardi B shows off daughter's handiwork on luxury handbag
Meghan Markle 'hates' to see Prince Harry 'stressed and upset' amid legal troubles
Meghan Markle's struggles seem endless as she suffers another setback