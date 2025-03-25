Shailene Woodley, Lucas Bravo confirm relationship in latest outing?

Shailene Woodley was previously engaged to Aaron Rodgers

The Fault in Our Stars famed Shailene Woodley has sparked romance rumours with Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo.

The 33-year-old actress was mostly linked with a 'mystery man' after she was spotted on a dinner date with a man back in August 2024 at the White Horse Tavern in West Village neighbourhood in New York City.

Seemingly, Woodley is ready to finally reveal her relationship status. It looks like the mystery man she was having dinner with a few months back turned to be Bravo.

However, the representatives of the two actors have not yet commented on the matter.

On March 23, the duo was spotted strolling down the streets of the French Capital hand in hand, showing love and affection towards each other.

The Divergent actress wore green handwoven sweater along with light grey cargo pants and a long black coat.

On the other hand, the French actor looked unrecognizable in long hair, heavy beard and mustache.

He opted for a green sweater just like Shailene and paired it with black pants. The 36-year-old also wore a dark brown coloured jacket along with a winter cap.

Prior to this, Woodley was engaged to American football player Aaron Rodgers. The couple ended their relationship in February 2022.