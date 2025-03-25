Meghan Markle's 'tacky' business move sparks debate over royal family's privacy

Meghan Markle has faced criticism for allegedly exploiting her children, Archie and Lilibet, to promote her latest business venture.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, posted a rare photo with her kids on her As Ever brand's Instagram account, tagging herself, before launching her online shop.

As per the Sun, royal author Phil Dampier accused Meghan of using her children for publicity, saying, "Nothing happens by accident... It begs the question whether Meghan is exploiting her two children who remain in the line of succession. I'd expect the Palace to take a dim view of this."

The online shop features luxury items, including a £1,068 gown and £600 sandals.

A disclaimer on the site reads, "Please note, some products may contain commissionable links!" indicating that Meghan may earn money from sales.

Dickie Arbiter, former press secretary to the late Queen, criticised Meghan's actions, saying, "It's tacky — everything they do is tacky... a mixture of a lack of imagination and desperation."

He added, "They left the UK because they wanted privacy."

Duchess's latest business move comes after her American Riviera Orchard brand was renamed As Ever due to trademark issues.