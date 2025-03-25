Kensington Palace issues exciting update on Prince William amid threats

Prince William released a delightful video to mark a special day amid threats he has been receiving following a power show in Estonia.

The Prince of Wales marked the 90th birthday of cooking legend Dame Mary Berry with a special video message.

Kensington Palace shared a video clip from the renowned chef's birthday celebration on BBC's The One Show, where his message was played on the screen.

William said, "Hi Mary. I want to wish you a very happy 90th birthday. You are a true national treasure and we've loved working with you over the years. Have a fantastic day today."

While making a heartfelt joke about her birthday cake, the future King said, "I dread to think who's cooking your cake and the criticism they might get, but good luck and I hope it goes really well."

It is important to note that Prince William's new update came after his significant visit to Tapa Army Base near Russia.

Notably, an official of Russian President Vladimir Putin reacted to the Prince of Wales' latest appearance at the military camp.

Dmitry Rogozin sent a stern message to King Charles' eldest son about the serious consequences of his involvement in his military exercise near the Russian border.