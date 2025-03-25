Nicholas Hoult bags major role in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' director’s next film

Nicholas Hoult to feature in 2025s 'Superman'

Renfield actor Nicholas Hoult seemed to have impressed a Marvel director as well after overwhelming the DC CEO James Gunn with his phenomenal acting skills.

The 35-year-old did some really successful projects back in 2024. It looks like more and more striving ventures are coming his way in the upcoming years.

Hoult, who bagged a major role in DC’s forthcoming Superman film, has been cast in a new film directed by the Deadpool & Wolverine creator, David Leitch.

As per the reports of Deadline, The Order star has been taken on board to play key character in an upcoming action thriller backed by Amazon MGM Studios, Imagine Entertainment and 87North.

However, the details about the movie have been kept under wraps. But the only that has been revealed is that the movie is going to be based on a 'bank heist'.

The English actor last featured in 2024s super hit horror flick named Nosferatu, directed by Robbert Eggers.

At present, Nicholas is looking forward to the release of Gunn’s next superhero movie, in which the former will be playing the role of ‘Lex Luthor’.

Superman, starring David Corenswet in the lead, is all set to hit theatres on July 11, 2025.