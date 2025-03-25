Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal romance rumours set straight

'The Last of Us' actor was spotted with Jennifer Aniston after having dinner

Friends star Jennifer Aniston sparked romance rumours with Gladiator II actor Pedro Pascal.

Yesterday, some images emerged on the internet showcasing the two actors standing outside Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, waiting for their cars in valet.

Reportedly, Aniston and Pascal were leaving the hotel after having a three-hour long dinner.

The pictures created a stir online with many speculating that there might be something going on between the two.

But the rumours have now been set straight as an insider has revealed that the superstars were having dinner with a bunch of friends and that the duo did not just went alone to dine out.

A close source, having direct knowledge about their relationship, has officially debunked the speculation saying, “They are not dating and the dinner was with a group of people, not just the two of them alone.”

The insider told TMZ, “Jennifer and Pedro are just friends with lots of mutual friends...and things are platonic, as has been the case between them for years now.”

Jennifer Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000-2005. She later tied the knot with Justin Theroux in 2015. But the couple parted ways in 2018.