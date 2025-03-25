Jennifer Lopez scolds paparazzi at ‘Othello’ opening in daughter Emme’s defense

Jennifer Lopez protects kid at ‘Othello’ opening

Jennifer Lopez is pretty protective of her kids.

The Unstoppable star and Ain’t Your Mama singer attended the star-studded Broadway premiere of Othello on Sunday night, bringing along her 17-year-old child, Emme, as her date.

But what started as a glamorous evening took a dramatic turn when an overly aggressive paparazzo got a little too close for comfort.

According to an eyewitness, Lopez was in full-on "mama bear" mode when a photographer shoved a large camera between her and Emme, sticking the lens right in her child’s face. And let’s just say, J.Lo was not having it.

"[Lopez] yelled at the guy. She went mama bear," a source told Page Six.

Aside from the chaotic moment, Lopez and Emme seemed to enjoy their night out. The following day, the singer shared a sweet video of them dancing together, captioning it, "Othello premiere with the best date ever."

Clearly, no camera-wielding intruder was going to ruin their evening.

But the paparazzo run-in wasn’t the only unexpected drama at the premiere. Over on her talk show Monday morning, Sherri Shepherd spilled some tea about an encounter with an unnamed celebrity at the event—one that left her absolutely stunned.

Shepherd claimed the mystery star grabbed her arm, “and then forcefully turned me around… and she says to me, ‘You’ve been shading me a lot.’”

"You don’t freakin’ get to do that to me," Shepherd fired back, sharing the jaw-dropping moment with her audience.

While the identity of the bold celebrity remains a mystery, one thing’s for sure—Broadway’s Othello premiere had more off-stage drama than some actual Shakespearean plays.