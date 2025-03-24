Meghan Markle releases Archie, Lilibet's new pics after King Charles message

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has seemingly turned a deaf ear to criticism as she continued to introduce Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the public eye.

The Duchess of Sussex has shared new photo of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on her lifestyle brand's Instagram account as she paid a touching tribute to the kids.

In the adorable picture, the former Hollywood star can be seen carrying Lilibet, 2, with her arm around Archie, 5, as her son hugs her. The image shows the trio picking fruit in the garden of their Montecito home.

Harry and Meghan's children's picture was taken from behind to maintain some privacy. However, Lilibet's face was visible through her "adorable red locks".

Meghan wrote in caption: "Every day is a love story" accompanied by a dove emoji.

The new picture comes after King Charles III's office released picture of Prince Edward with a message. The 76-year-old is said to be desprate to see his grandchildren.

The post comes as Meghan builds anticipation for the launch of her As Ever brand. This follows the release of her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan", where she has embraced the California chic style championed by her brand.

The post comes hours after Meghan received criticism from former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter, who claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was "adrift on reality" when she appeared on the magazine's cover in 2017.

In conversation with Page Six, Graydon revealed that Meghan was "unhappy" when her interview was focused on relationship with Prince Harry rather than her charity work, adding: "This woman is slightly adrift on the facts and reality."