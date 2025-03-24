Armie Hammer shows subtle support to Justin Baldoni amid Blake Lively case

Armie Hammer has recently showed subtle support to Justin Baldoni amid Blake Lively legal drama.

During an appearance on Billy Bush’s Hot Mics, Armie dodged all the controversial questions about Blake.

Before Armie could share his point of view, Billy bombarded the actor with questions.

“Did she fire you? Did you get fired? Why did you leave after four episodes? You're so handsome,” asked the host.

To which, Armie replied, “Here's my official take on the whole thing that's going on: there is another fight going on that I'm not involved in and I have not been dragged into and I'm perfectly happy with that, right?”

“I've got enough of my own problems right before throwing my hat into someone else's ring. Like I'm good,” mentioned the 38-year-old.

However, Armie opened up that he had known Justin for nearly two decades.

“I was actually also in acting class with Justin Baldoni when I was 19 years old, 20 years old,” he said.

Armie pointed out, “Really, I mean, this was almost 20 years ago now... Yeah, we did like some scenes together.”

“I'm sure yeah, he seemed like a great guy. I mean, I didn't really know him that well. He was nice,” added the actor.

For the unversed, Blake reportedly filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us director Justin over sexual harassment allegations and smear campaign.

Later, Justin also filed a countercase against the actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds for defamation.