Justin Bieber makes strange move amid Hailey Bieber split rumours

Justin Bieber shares cryptic message about Hailey Bieber marriage

Justin Bieber once again sparked marital woes rumours with Hailey Bieber as she went on a solo outing.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared a meme which showed a child holding up middle fingers, with a caption that said, “me behind my girlfriend when she make me mad.”

At the same time as the post, his wife, 28, was spotted leaving the Beverly Hills Alo Studio after a workout session.

After the workout class, the Rhode skin founder was seen hanging out with actress Charlotte Lawrence.

The supermodel’s solo outing sparked a debate in the light of Justin’s Instagram Story.

However, a few hours later, the couple appeared to have made up as the Baby hitmaker shared an adorable picture of Hailey from their lunch date.

The I Don’t Care singer posted two photos of Hailey, on his social media feed, followed by another snapshot in his Instagram Stories.

One of the photos showed the mom of one ordering her meal at a food store, while the other captures her posing adorably while sitting across from Justin at an outdoor table.

With a smile on her face, she playfully posed with her hands beneath her chin.