Millie Bobby Brown celebrates 4 years with Jake Bongiovi in sweet video

The couple secretly tied the knot in May 2024

Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating four years of love with her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

Marking four years since they first got together, the Stranger Things star, 21, shared a sweet Instagram video on Sunday, March 23, capturing a romantic moment with Bongiovi, 22.

In the black-and-white clip, Brown beamed at the camera as Bongiovi carried her through a crowd, the two exchanging affectionate glances.

She set the touching moment to Etta James’ A Sunday Kind of Love and captioned it, “4 years with you.”

Brown and Bongiovi, son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, first connected on Instagram in 2021 and quickly formed an unbreakable bond.

In a 2023 interview with The Sunday Times, the Enola Holmes actress recalled their first conversation: “I was curious about him and wanted to learn more. From our very first chat, I knew he was going to play a significant role in my life.”

The couple secretly wed in May 2024 before hosting a grand celebration in Italy that September. Brown has since embraced life as a Bongiovi, forming a close relationship with her father-in-law.

Speaking on the Smartless podcast earlier this month, she praised Jon Bon Jovi, calling him a supportive presence in her life.

“When I need him, he is very much there for me in the best ways,” she said, adding, “His wisdom is ridiculous.”